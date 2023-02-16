LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new type of steel with a lower environmental impact is slated to be manufactured in Arkansas.

United States Steel Corp. announced Thursday that its Big River Steel plant in Osceola, Arkansas, will produce verdeX steel for the company. The steel is being used as a sustainable steel solution for General Motors.

A spokesperson said the verdeX steel is manufactured with 75% fewer emissions than blast furnace-manufactured steel. The steel is based on 90% recycled content, making it “endlessly recyclable,” according to officials with U.S. Steel.

A U.S. Steel spokesperson said that the steel is expected to ship to GM from Big River Steel this year.

The spokesperson added that the $3 billion facility would use advanced technology to expand the production of sustainable advanced high-strength and electrical steels, including verdeX. The Big River Steel facility’s construction has continued since its 2014 groundbreaking as capabilities are added to the plant.

According to a U.S. Steel spokesperson, Big River Steel is expected to ultimately employ 500 with an average compensation of $75,000 per year.