Arkansas medical marijuana taxes near $50 million, more than 60K pounds sold

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Reports from the Department of Finance and Administration show that medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are continuing to grow.

According to the DFA, Arkansas patients have spent $428 million to obtain more than 60,000 pounds of medical marijuana since the state’s first dispensary opened in 2019.

The state is close to reaching $50 million in tax collections. The two state taxes applied to medical marijuana have generated $49.6 million being generated since mid-2019. More than half of that amount was collected since Jan. 1, 2021.

When a patient makes a purchase at a dispensary, the taxes that apply are a regular state sales tax at 6.5% and a privilege tax at 4.0%.

There are currently 37 dispensaries in operation throughout Arkansas and according to the Arkansas Department of Health, 78,425 active patient cards have been administered.

Officials from the DFA said medical marijuana reporting now also includes weight sold the previous month in addition to the overall weight sold by each dispensary.

To see the full sales report, visit the Department of Finance and Administration’s website at DFA.Arkansas.gov.