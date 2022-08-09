LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State officials said Tuesday that medical marijuana use is continuing to grow in Arkansas.

According to a recent report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in the month of July. That is more that $1 million more than what was spent a month before.

DFA reports show that there are currently 88,893 active patient cards in the state. In July, those patients obtained 4,171 pounds of medical marijuana at the state’s 38 dispensaries.

DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said an average of $751,720 was spent daily across the state in July for medical marijuana. Hardin added that since January 1, 2022, patients have spent a total of $157.9 million to obtain 27,782 pounds of medical marijuana in Arkansas.

The records released Tuesday also showed how Arkansas dispensaries performed in terms of sales during July, with the top five operations being:

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood: 392.64 pounds sold

The Releaf Center in Bentonville: 308.61 pounds sold

CROP in Jonesboro: 282.83 pounds sold

Suite 443 in Hot Springs: 281.08 pounds sold

Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs: 217.77 pounds sold

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet Thursday, August 11 to discuss various permits.

To see the full sales report, visit the Department of Finance and Administration’s website at DFA.Arkansas.gov.