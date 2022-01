FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reported that the state’s 37 medical marijuana dispensaries sold more than 40,000 pounds of the plant in 2021.

The state surpassed $500 million spent on medical marijuana.

Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, the state has collected taxes of $34 million and patients have spent about $260 on marijuana.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that more than 79,000 Arkansans have active patient cards.