LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – What’s better than four steel ports in the state of Arkansas? Five.

On Tuesday morning, W&W / ARCO Steel announced a steel expansion by adding another steel facility. This will be the fourth in the Capitol city and will produce fabricated structural steel that will help build bridges and commercial buildings.

“This is really a landmark occasion for Arkansas and to have it in the port is really exciting,” Hutchinson said.

With the new facility, which used to be the LM Wind Power building at the Little Rock Port, the state will add an $18.7 million investment to the company’s operation throughout the state and 115 full-time jobs over the next five years that pay at least $100,000

“That’s part of the growth of the steel industry here,” Hutchinson said. “This means over 100 jobs, millions of dollars in investments and we’re utilizing a facility that needs to be used here.”

W&W ARCO Steel already employs more than 400 Arkansans, and they are grateful for the newest addition.

“I’ve been here for 35 years,” Gary Washington said. A W&W ARCO employee. “I’ve seen people come and people go, but this here will be a great opportunity for a lot of people.”

“It’s hard to find an in-state job where I can be home every single day and support my family,” Tavion Sanders said. A machine operator with the company. It helps a lot. Everyone can see it now and it should help us get more people. We have a lot of people retiring so we need more youth to come in here to keep up the product and keep the tradition going.”

With the new facility and once the new steel mill in Osceola is finished in 2024 Arkansas will pass Pennsylvania as the nation’s leader in steel production.