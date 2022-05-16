LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two chiropractic clinics will pay $321,000 after state officials said they dumped patient files in a park in Mayflower.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the judgement against 501 Pain & Rehab LLC of Conway and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville and owners Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien in a release Monday.

The lawsuit stems from an incident in November 2020 when Mayflower city employees alerted local police that a white truck was parked in a wooded area in Palarm Park and left approximately 271 medical files.

After researching the files, authorities quickly discovered that the documents were discarded by 501 Pain and Rehab.

The files were eventually taken to the Arkansas Board of Chiropractic Examiners which reported the incident to Attorney General Rutledge’s office who filed a lawsuit in May 2021.

“These healthcare providers violated their duty to protect their patients’ information, and now they are being held accountable,” Rutledge said in the statement. “This judgment reinforces the fact that consumers must be able to trust their healthcare providers to follow the law and prioritize the protection of sensitive data.”

The court found that the defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to protect their patients’ personal information and failing to properly dispose of patient information as required by law.