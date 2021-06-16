Arkansas ABC board grants Costco liquor license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Shoppers at the soon to open Little Rock Costco will be able to raise their spirits while picking up their bulk buys.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board unanimously agreed Wednesday to give the big-box store a retail liquor permit.

According to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for Alcoholic Beverage Control, the company was previously approved to sell wine and beer inside the Little Rock store, which opens July 21. The company also applied to operate a liquor store on the same property.

ABC Director Doralee Chandler initially denied the retail liquor application due to opposition from a State Senator. On Wednesday in a 5-0 vote, the ABC board overturned the denial after hearing testimony from people in support and those in opposition of the permit.

The board received letters of support for the store’s permit from Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Vice-Mayor Lance Hines and the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

According to the ABC, a letter of opposition against awarding Costco a retail liquor was submitted by State Senator Kim Hammer (R-District 33), who represents parts of Saline and southwestern Pulaski County.

According to Hardin, Costco’s liquor store will have a separate entrance from the main store and there will not be a membership requirement to enter.

Beer and wine will not be sold in the liquor store.

Hardin said a Sam’s Club in northwest Arkansas also has a retail liquor store on-site, but with a separate entrance than the main store.

According to the ABC spokesperson, a retail liquor permit does not allow liquor to be sold within a regular retail store and it must be a standalone operation.

Costco is expected to have both the beer and wine permit and the retail liquor permit by opening day, pending a final inspection.