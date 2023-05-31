STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines said Wednesday travelers will soon be able to book seats on the carrier’s first commercial flights due to start five years from now in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark aboard electric-powered aircraft.

The Stockholm-based SAS airline group said there will be 30 seats available on each of the three flights and that the day and place of departure will be communicated to travelers by email once decided. Reservations will open online on Saturday.

The airline added that the price will be the same in all three Scandinavian currencies – 1,946 – signifying the year that SAS started flying.

”The fact that we can now invite our passengers to the next major milestone in the future of aviation is a natural continuation of that pioneering spirit and a significant step on our journey towards more sustainable aviation, said SAS CEO Anko van der Werff.

He referred to the fact that Scandinavian Airlines in 1957 started flying over the North Pole to significantly shorten flight time between continents when it launched the commercial route Copenhagen-Tokyo.

In September, SAS signed ”a letter of support” with Sweden-based Heart Aerospace to produce electric aircraft. The company plans to add Heart Aerospace’s ES-30 planes to its regional fleet.

Several airlines plan to use electic-powered passenger aircraft on short-distance commercial flights.