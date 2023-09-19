LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Amazon is looking to hire some extra hands in Arkansas to prepare for holiday shoppers.

Amazon officials said the company is hiring 1,700 Arkansans to fill full-time, seasonal and part-time roles ahead of the holiday season.

The company stated that the additional 1,700 employees in Arkansas are part of a bigger 250,000 additional employees being hired across the U.S.

Amazon is also raising the starting pay for the new workers to an average of $20.50 per hour, officials said.

Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations John Felton said a diverse range of roles are available to those of any background.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them,” Felton said.

According to the release, Amazon has contributed more than $1.7 billion to the state’s GDP, on top of the creation of more than 4,000 direct jobs and 6,600 indirect jobs.

Anyone interested in applying can do so at Amazon.com/Apply.