LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new report released by AAA Monday found that $4 per gallon is the tipping point for most Americans when it comes to changing how they buy gas. A survey showed that more than half of respondents would change their driving habits and lifestyle if they were facing $4 gas, while that number jumped to 75% if the price rose to $5.

“In our new survey of drivers, 59% said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “And if gas were to reach $5, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the pump price.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular gas started the week at $4.25, down from a high of $4.31 ten days earlier. The global price for crude oil has also dropped by more than $20 per barrel from highs seen immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Even with the slight decline in prices, Gross noted that the seasonal demand for fuel in the U.S. has gone down a bit in the wake of the recent surges in fuel cost.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” he said. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices.”

In the Natural State, Arkansans started their week paying an average cost of $3.82 per gallon for regular down, according to the AAA Gas Monitor. That is down one cent from the day before and down seven cents in the last week, but up 63 cents from last month.

Drivers using diesel fuel are paying closer to $4.74 per gallon, which is also down one cent from the previous day.

Drivers in central Arkansas are seeing gas prices hover right around the state average, with Little Rock’s average price at $3.83 while Hot Springs is averaging $3.82 and Pine Bluff drivers paying $3.81 at the pump.

The most expensive gas in the state is typically found in the southeastern area, with Montgomery County coming in at the most expensive currently around $4.07 per gallon. Currently Greene County has the cheapest gas per gallon at $3.58.

The cheapest gas in the country is still found in Kansas at an average of $3.77 per gallon for regular, while California retained its title as most expensive gas at $5.86 for regular and $6.26 for diesel.