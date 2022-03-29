LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers waiting on gas prices to return to normalcy should not hold their breath just yet.

According to data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, the average price for regular unleaded in Arkansas is currently $3.818. That is down .2 cents from Monday and only down .3 cents from the previous week.

Drivers in central Arkansas are currently paying close to the state average, with prices in Little Rock and Pine Bluff currently at $3.81. In Hot Springs, the average price is currently $3.78.

Despite the gas prices in Little Rock hovering near the state average, some stations in the area are offing gas as cheap as $3.56 per gallon.

The lowest average cost for regular gas in Arkansas is currently found in Fort Smith, with some stations hovering around $3.44.

Greene County is still the county with the cheapest gas in the state, with the average currently at $3.67 per gallon. Lafayette County retains its title as the county with the most expensive gas in the state, at an average of $4.08 per gallon.

Across the U.S., the national average for gas is $4.244. California still has the most expensive gas prices in the country at $5.92 per gallon and Missouri has the cheapest at $3.79.