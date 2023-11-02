LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – November in Arkansas is seeing numbers drop on the thermometer as well as the gas pump.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon or regular gas around the state fell seven cents in the last week to $3.05. That price is 20 cents down from the same time in 2022 and 40 cents below the national average of $3.45.

The drop in gas prices continues a seven-week trend for Arkansas and takes average gas prices down to levels not seen since last January. AAA’s Nick Chabarria noted that a stable gasoline supply in the U.S., along with the switch to winter-blend fuel, is helping drivers pay less to fill their tanks.

“Stable supplies and the switchover to the cheaper winter-blend gasoline are helping Arkansans save when they fill up,” Chabarria explained. “If these trends continue, drivers in the Natural State could see the statewide average dip below $3 per gallon for the first time since January.”

Around the state, drivers in Desha County are paying the most for gas, with a per gallon average of more than $3.45, while the lowest price in the state is in the northeast corner in Greene County, where drivers are paying only around $2.80.

Around central Arkansas, Hot Springs is seeing the lowest average price at $2.96 per gallon, followed by the Little Rock metro at an average of $3.03. Pine Bluff is the metro with the highest price in the state, coming in at $3.14 a gallon.

The $3.05 average puts Arkansas at Number 7 on the list for the cheapest states to fill up, AAA noted, with Texas and Georgia taking the top spots at $2.93 per gallon. California, as is often the case, has the highest fuel price with an average of $5.21 per gallon.