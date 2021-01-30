Buses vandalized in Mayflower School District will cost $45,000 to fix

MAYFLOWER, Ark.– Mayflower Police say two men caused extensive damage to the Mayflower School District’s fleet of buses.

On January 24, 2021, investigators say the two entered the school’s property in a minivan. They believe the suspects damaged buses and other school vehicles causing $45,000 in damage.

“This is uncalled for,” said Doug Jones, Transportation Director for the Mayflower School District.

Jones has been a key figure in keeping the buses up and running in the district for 16 years and was shocked when he discovered the damage Monday morning.

He says the two men cut out the catalytic converters on five of the 17 engines.

“Destroyed one of them big time– where they cut it off, they sawed the wire harnesses off. It’s tremendous damage,” said Jones.

Jones says the parts would retail for around $500 on the street, but says it will cost the district $45,000 to fix the damage.

“We have built the fleet up pretty nice and this is what we get,” said Jones. “Do something different as far as income– get out and get a job.”

While he says other districts are lending a helping hand to get students to and from school, he hopes whoever did this to their buses will be caught.

“We will make it with what we have left, but I want our buses back,” said Jones.

Police say the suspects also damaged a van and ripped the tailgate off one of the district’s trucks.

If caught, investigators say the suspects would face charges including theft, trespassing, and criminal mischief.

If you know anything about this crime, email tips@mayflowerar.org or call the Mayflower Police Department and speak with Detective Decker.