Bus ads bring awareness to suicide prevention

BATESVILLE, Ark.- A promotion on wheels is taking on a big issue for many teens.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 24, and the Batesville School District is tackling the issue head-on.

Some of their buses are now sporting messages saying, “BE THE VOICE”.

The school district hopes the ads will start the conversation that is oftentimes so hard to have and ultimately will save lives.

One school representative says the earlier they educate their students on topics like suicide, the safer they can keep their students.

“It’s not just about pushing the information out there,” says Megan Renihan, the Communication Coordinator with the Batesville School District. “We want t start a conversation, we want it to make waves. We want it to lead to families sitting down and talking about mental health and why it’s important. And if a social media post started that, what’s going to happen after that conversation actually starts?”

The district also held mental health first aid training this week.

The school said they will do everything possible to be fully equipped to never lose another student to suicide.