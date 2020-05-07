Bulldog Flight Group celebrates National Nurse Day by taking it to the sky

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today, May 6 is known as National Nurses Day and in honor of the healthcare workers on the frontlines, a local flight group decided to put on a show.

We have been following the group through central Arkansas all day.

The Bulldog Flight group has been doing air shows for 9 to 10 years now, but today’s show was a little different and meant to touch everyone’s hearts.

“One of the guys suggested we draw a heart in the sky with our smoke,” said Gearld Loyd.

Taking their message sky high for all to see.

“Dedicate it to all the first responders and frontline people fighting coronavirus and we thought it was a good idea,” said Loyd.

The Bulldog Flight Group took its wings 7,000 feet into the air for National Nurses Day on Wednesday.

“I hope they realized, we really appreciate what they’re doing. If it weren’t for them, it’s no telling what kind of shape we’d be in… It’d be worse than it is now,” said Loyd.

As the team made up of 10 piolets took their talents to a new altitude, two teams of five separated fanning out to form a heart.

They went from Little Rock, to Maumelle then North Little Rock.

“It’s a beautiful day for this… I love that people are sharing in whatever way they can to appreciate what we’re doing,” said Lisa Odena an RN at UAMS.

Odena was one of the many who stepped outside to see the show.

“It’s amazing to see all the support that we’ve gotten recently, it really does warm my heart,” said Odena.

Odena also took time to recognize everyone working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I thank everybody for all that they’re doing to flatten the curve, wearing their masks and keeping our numbers good in Arkansas, so we can stay healthy. That’s what helps us the most,” said Odena.

There was a challenge today with high winds, but the team is glad they were able to pull it together.