Breaking News
State Police, Desha County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of woman, investigator confirms

State Police, Desha County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of woman, investigator confirms

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

DESHA COUNTY, Ark.- A Desha County investigator confirmed Arkansas State Police and the sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a woman.

According to Ronnie Bearden, a criminal investigator with the Desha County Sheriff’s Office, Viola Davis, 56, was killed.

Bearden says someone found her body on a rural county road north of Dumas Monday morning between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

We have reached out to Arkansas State Police for more information.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories