Woman dies after she was struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Little Rock Tuesday morning.
According to Little Rock police, the woman was hit sometime Tuesday morning.
Officials say the woman’s body was found at 12th and Woodrow.
According to police, the woman passed away from her injuries.
Police say crime scene techs are finishing their investigation and investigators are interviewing a potential driver.
No charges have been filed.
LATEST POSTS:
- Newsfeed Now: Woman gives birth on pontoon boat; Arkansas girl becomes hero
- UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of Pine Bluff homicide, police say
- Little Rock Mayor’s brother accused of stealing car with two kids inside
- 103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
- Illinois woman charged with battery after dispute with masks, yelling ‘white power’
Have you checked the KARK 4 News app lately? (download it from the App Store or Google Play) and stay up to date with the latest news and weather. Plus, our app has a new alert feature that lets YOU choose which alerts you receive from us. This allows you to opt-in to topic-specific alerts like news, weather, traffic and more. You then receive only the alerts YOU want.