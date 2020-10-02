Victim in Stanley Drive homicide identified

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in the Stanley Drive homicide that happened Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Dekeesha McPhearson, 35.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting on Stanley Drive around 1:30 p.m. Officers received several ‘shots fired’ calls in the area and several gun shots were reported being heard.

McPhearson was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information received by officers indicated that two men approached the back of the apartment complex and began shooting.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this you are asked to call LRPD.