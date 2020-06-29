UPDATE: Woman dies after shooting Thursday in Little Rock, police say

Correction: Little Rock police had previously said in a news release Latoya Ford died on June 25. Police now say Ford died on Sunday, June 28.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say a woman who was shot early Thursday morning has died.

According to a news release sent Monday by Little Rock Police, multiple people were injured in a shooting at Valley Estates on the 9300 block of Stillman Drive.

Police say two women were seriously wounded and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

According to the news release, Pulaski County coroners told LRPD that Latoya Ford, 39, died due to her injuries on June 28 at Baptist Hospital.

Officials say they are following leads but have not developed a suspect.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the early morning of June 25, two people were injured after their house was shot at.

The Little Rock Polie Department arrived in the 9000 block of Stillman Drive for a shooting that had just occurred.

Officers found multiple victims inside the home.

A woman was found in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the front of her abdomen. Another woman was found in the master bedroom of the home suffering from a gunshot wound under her left arm.

There were four other people inside of the home during the shooting, but they were not injured.

MEMS responded and took both victims to local hospitals for treatment.

Police found 7.62 shell casings as well as 9MM handgun casings on the outside of the home.

No one in the home has any suspect information at this time.

This case is still being investigated. If you know anything about this you are asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.