LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seven people were shot in Little Rock Sunday night, resulting in two homicides.

Police received a call about a shooting near Asher Avenue and University Avenue around 9:25 p.m.

Two people were shot. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Moments later, police received a call that multiple people had been shot near Asher Avenue and Adams Street.

Two victims were killed. their names have not been released.

Police have not said what condition the other victims are in.

Right now, police do not know if these shootings are connected.

LRPD has not released any possible suspect information.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact homicide detectives at 501-371-4660.