Three injured in North Little Rock shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Three people are injured after a shooting in North Little Rock Tuesday night.

North Little Rock Police say they responded to a shots fired call on the 5100 block of Velvet Ridge around 8:25 p.m.

Officials say as officers arrived on the scene, they were told two of the victims were found at a gas station on 47th Street and Camp Robinson Road and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say a third shooting victim was later taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Police say at this time, the ages and the conditions of the victims are not known.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss