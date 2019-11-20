Three injured in North Little Rock shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Three people are injured after a shooting in North Little Rock Tuesday night.

North Little Rock Police say they responded to a shots fired call on the 5100 block of Velvet Ridge around 8:25 p.m.

Officials say as officers arrived on the scene, they were told two of the victims were found at a gas station on 47th Street and Camp Robinson Road and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say a third shooting victim was later taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Police say at this time, the ages and the conditions of the victims are not known.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.