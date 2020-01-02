Sherwood Police name person of interest in July 2019 fatal bicycle accident

SHERWOOD, Ark.- Sherwood police say Cecil Ferrell is a person of interest in connection to a fatal hit and run accident of bicyclist, John Mundell, on July 18, 2019.

According to a release from Sherwood police, a 2001 Hyundai Elantra was seized with similar damage to the one in the video surveillance but has not been confirmed yet if it is the same vehicle.

Authorities say Ferrell was the owner of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

If you see Ferrell or know where he may be, call Sherwood PD Criminal Investigations Division immediately at 501-834-8799, or the main SPD number if after hours at 501-835-1425. You can also email jfarquharson@sherwoodpolice.org. You can remain anonymous.