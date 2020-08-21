Sheriff: Sydney Sutherland’s body has been found

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KLRT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department along with others, has been searching for Sydney Sutherland, 25 since Wednesday, August 19 after she went missing. She was last seen jogging in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs around 2:30 p.m on Wednesday.

According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, they searched the area until 2 a.m. on Thursday, then resumed the search around 7:30 a.m.

On Friday, August 21, authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they found Sutherland’s body.

Sheriff Lucas says US Marshals, FBI, Tuckerman police, Newport police, Jonesboro police, Arkansas State Police, and many more people helped during the search.

Lucas also stated on Thursday that a UPS driver saw Sutherland jogging in the area of Jackson County Road 41.

According to Lucas, Sutherland lives on Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs and often takes a walk or jogs.

The sheriff says Sutherland lives with her boyfriend and there are no indication of any issues.

Investigators have also spoken with other family members.

According to investigators, Sutherland did have her phone and her Apple Watch with her. Her phone was later found on Thursday, August 20. The sheriff did say AT&T received pings from her phone in that area.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the police.