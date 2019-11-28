Severe Weather Risk Saturday

There is a SLIGHT (15%) risk of severe thunderstorms across far south Arkansas late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Although there will be modest instability, any thunderstorms that do manage to become more organized may produce an isolated tornado or damaging straight line wind gusts. Showers and thunderstorms will quickly come to an end later Saturday afternoon as the cold front pushes east across the Mississippi River.

Rainfall totals are not expected to be excessive but isolated amounts up to around 2″ are possible through late Saturday afternoon.