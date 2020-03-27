Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide at College Station Community Park

UPDATE:
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says a large group was gathered when a fight broke out at the basketball courts at College Station Community Park.
At least one shot was fired, striking the victim.
He is a 32-year-old man, the name has not been released pending notification of relatives.
Witnesses are being interviewed.
No information has been released about the shooter.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at College Station Community Park in Little Rock.
A man was shot around 6:00 p.m.
If you know anything about this you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 501-340-TIPS