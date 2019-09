HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (News release) - The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of three individuals after a double homicide and an officer-involved shooting in Phillips County.

Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 27th) officers with the Helena-West Helena Police Department responded to the residence of 202 Washington Street in response to a report of a shooting at that location. As officers approached the residence, they located two female victims in the front yard. Christine Fulmer, 40, and Deanna Thomas Banks, 28, both of Helena-West Helena were deceased upon the officers arrival.