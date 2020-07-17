Pine Bluff Police investigating 15th homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide near the 1200 block of Nebraska.

Officers with called to the block of Nebraska around 6:10 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found Omar Amos, 45 unresponsive inside the home.

Amos was pronounced dead at the scene. His death hasn’t been determined at this time.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is the city’s 15th homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Department.