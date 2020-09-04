Pine Bluff Police investigating three different homicides Thursday evening

Third Shooting:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating its 21st homicide.

There have been three homicides reported in Pine Bluff on Thursday, September 3.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department were called to 25 Needles in reference to a shooting.

Once officers arrived they found a man in front of a house. The man was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Kavon Mitchell.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this you are asked to call police.

Second Shooting:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday evening around 4:40 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and Elm Street in reference to a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found a teenage boy lying in front of a house.

According to the police report, the 17-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another unknown victim was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is the city’s 20th homicide for the year 2020.

If anyone has any information about this case, you are asked to call Pine Bluff Police.

First Shooting:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, it happened on the 3100 block of Lilac St. around 2pm.

Officers found the victim, 69-year-old Horance Harrington, on the ground outside the home.

Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

This is the city’s 19th homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300.