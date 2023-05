NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Police responded to a call about a person who had been shot on Lynch Drive at 11:08 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found a male victim lying in the roadway. He had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.