Officer involved shooting in Bentonville, suspect dead

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An officer was involved in a shooting after pursuing a robbery suspect late Friday night.

Around 11 p.m. Friday night Bentonville police responded to a report of a robbery at the Kum and Go on 3610 SW Regional Airport Blvd.

Based upon the physical description provided by the store clerk, a Bentonville Police Officer located the suspect near Greenhouse Rd and Briar Creek.

Within seconds of the officer’s contact with suspect, the officer reported that shots had been fired and the suspect was “down.”

Police say the suspect was determined to be dead at the scene.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the situation.