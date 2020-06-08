UPDATE: North Little Rock Police identify man injured in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting

UPDATE:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police say Danny Hughey, 47 of Bay, was injured during an officer-involved shooting Saturday night on the parking lot of the Rose City Police Substation located on the 4600 block of East Broadway.

Officials say Hughey is in the hospital and is in critical condition but stable.

NLRPD detectives are investigating the incident and are looking for witnesses and interviewing the officers.

If you have any information on this investigation, call the North Little Rock Police Department.

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police say a man is injured after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

According to a release sent Sunday morning by North Little Rock Police, officers heard of a disturbance at the Rose City Police Substation at the 4600 block of E. Broadway at 10:25 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say they “made contact with a white male subject” at the parking lot.

Police say a disturbance involving the man resulted in officers firing their guns.

According to the release, the man was hit by gunfire, and officers immediately provided medical attention and requested an ambulance.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition is not known at this time.

North Little Rock Police are investigating.

According to officials, no officers were injured.

Police say all of the North Little Rock officers involved have been placed on Administrative Leave, which is a part of North Little Rock’s Departmental Policy.

Police say the names of the subject and the officers involved are not being released at this time.

North Little Rock Police say they are gathering information and will give more information as it becomes available.

Original Story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened at the NLRPD Substation, which is located in the 4600 Block of E. Broadway.

No names have been released.