NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in North Little Rock.

Detectives are searching for 18-year-old Devin Givens and 18-year-old Jimmy Washington.

They’re accused of shooting Raymond Hudson on West 22nd Street Sunday night.

Hudson is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149.