NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is reported dead after a fire in North Little Rock, responders are on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

A spokesperson for the North Little Rock Fire Department confirms they were called to the fire in the 3900 block of Orange Street just before 7:00 p.m.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the age of the deceased person.

We will have more details as they become available.