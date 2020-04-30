Man wanted in fatal Searcy shooting

SEARCY, Ark.- Searcy Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

Searcy Police say Robert Hurd, 18, is a suspect in the shooting death of Eric Kalas, 38.

According to officials, officers answered a shots fired call Wednesday afternoon on Randall Drive.

Police say they found Kalas lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kalas later died at a local hospital.

Hurd faces capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property charges.

Hurd is considered armed and dangerous and is currently out on bond for two attempted murder charges on a separate case.

Hurd is 5’10 and about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Hurd could be in the Memphis area.

If you see Robert Hurd or know where he may be, call Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.