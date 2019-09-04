Man shot in White County carjacking, vehicle found in Jackson County

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – A carjacking and shooting incident has left a man injured and authorities searching for two suspects.

The White County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says around 9 a.m. Wednesday the victim stopped along Old Kensett Rd. between Judsonia and Kensett to help a couple on the side of the road. That’s when he was shot and his vehicle stolen.

The WCSO says he was taken to Unity Hospital in Searcy. There’s no further word on his condition.

Officials say OnStar found the stolen vehicle in Jackson County.

The WCSO, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are looking for the suspects described as a black male and a white female.

The vehicle is being processed for evidence.