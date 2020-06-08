1  of  2
Man shot in North Little Rock on June 2 dies

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police say a man who was shot on June 2 has died.

Police say the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office told them Raymond Gary III died on Monday due to complications from his injuries.

According to a news release sent Monday afternoon, officers were sent to the area of the 1500 block of W. 20th Street for a shots fired call, and then received a second call about a person had been shot and was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Officials say the first-degree battery case has now been upgraded to a homicide.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the NLRPD Tip Line 501-680-8439 or Detective Dallas at 501-975-8770. Witnesses can remain anonymous. A reward is also being offered for any witness(es) that can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect(s) involved.

