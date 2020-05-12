Man found dead in vacant lot, NLRPD investigating

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Tuesday morning in a vacant lot on the 4400 block of Rogers Street.

According to a release sent Tuesday by North Little Rock Police, officers received the 911 call around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Officials say officers found the man dead and saw there was signs of trauma on the victim’s body.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time until next of kin is notified.

If you have any information about the homicide, call the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234 or the North Little Rock Tip-Line at 501-680-8439. You can remain anonymous.