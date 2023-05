A 44-year-old man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a truck on Elm Street near 23rd Avenue just before 11:30 Thursday night. He had been shot several times.

His name has not been released at this time.

Police say there was no one else in or around the vehicle when officers arrived.

Right now, there is no known motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106.