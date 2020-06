PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a shooting Friday in the 6300 block of Hwy. 365 South.

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the 6300 block of Hwy 365 South. An adult man died on scene. Please avoid the area until further notice. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/c6KJXqa774 — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) June 19, 2020

Officials ask you to avoid the area.