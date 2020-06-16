Breaking News
Man dead after Little Rock shooting overnight
UPDATE: One man dead, another injured after shooting in Little Rock Monday night

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say two people were shot Monday night at Trinity Village Apartments.

According to officials, the department received shots fired calls at the apartment complex at 1600 John Barrow Road around 11:20 Monday night.

Police say once they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officials say the wound is not life-threatening.

Officials say officers received a call that another man was taken to Baptist Hospital and died while he was in surgery.

Police believe both men were shot in the same incident at the apartments.

No arrests have been made.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say a man is dead after a shooting overnight on John Barrow Road.

According to the Little Rock Police Twitter account, the shooting happened at 1600 John Barrow Road.

Officials say the man later died at a local hospital.

If you have any information on the fatal shooting, call 501-371-INFO (4636).

