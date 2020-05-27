LRPD officer involved in deadly use of force shooting suing police chief, mayor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock Police officer who a judge ruled was wrongly fired by the city, is now suing Chief Keith Humphrey and Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

In just over a month, this marks the fourth lawsuit filed by nine current officers and one civilian police department employee against Chief Humphrey and the city.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday is by Officer Charles Starks, who was involved in a deadly use of force shooting in February 2019.

The Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office ruled the shooting was justified and Starks was never criminally charged, but he was fired over it in May 2019.

The city’s Civil Service Commission upheld the police department’s decision to fire Starks, but that was overturned by a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge who ordered the department to reinstate Starks and pay him back pay. In the lawsuit, Starks claims since he was reinstated to the department in January he has been retaliated against by Chief Humphrey.

