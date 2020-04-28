1  of  2
Update: Man shot after robbery attempt, LRPD says

Posted: / Updated:

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say a man was shot after an attempted robbery Tuesday morning on Baseline Road.

According to officials, the suspect shot the victim in the torso and ran away.

Police say the man is stable.

At this time, detectives are working to get a description of the suspect and are searching the area for evidence.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a man is shot on Baseline Road on Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Baseline Road.

No word on the man’s condition at this time.



