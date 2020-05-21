Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty to charges in college admission scandal

Prosecutors say the "Full House" actress faked the athletic credentials of her daughters to get them into USC.

(NBC News) Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband agreed to plead guilty to charges connected to their roles in a massive college admission scandal that rocked higher education, prosecutors said Thursday.

The “Full House” actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty to conspiracy for allegedly passing off their daughters as elite athletes and securing their admission to the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors in Boston said.

Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli is now expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, authorities said.

