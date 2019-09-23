Livestream: Day 1 of Murder Trial for Amber Guyger

DALLAS, Tex. (KXAS) – The murder trial for Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Botham Jean in his South Side apartment last year, is underway.

To watch the trial live: CLICK HERE.

Guyger told police after returning home from her shift on Sept. 6, 2018 that she entered Jean’s apartment by mistake, believing it for her own, and opened fire when she thought he was an intruder. Guyger said she realized her error only when she called 9-1-1, after the shooting.

Jean, a native of St. Lucia, was a graduate of Harding University in Searcy.