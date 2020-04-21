Breaking News
Little Rock Police, US Marshals arrest man in connection to fatal shooting on Saturday

Anthony Thomas, Jr.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police have arrested a man for a shooting on Saturday that killed a woman and injured another person.

Little Rock Police tweeted Tuesday that within the last hour, detectives and US Marshals arrested Anthony Thomas, Jr. for the shooting on Saturday on S. Monroe Street.

Little Rock Police also said they have received an arrest warrant for Keith Farr, Jr. in connection to the March 27 homicide on S. Gains Street.

Little Rock Police said in a statement:

While our homicide Unite works each case, it’s important for our community to know, violence in our city will not be tolerated. We will hold those accountable as we work everyday to provide a safer Little Rock for all.

