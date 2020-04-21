Little Rock Police, US Marshals arrest man in connection to fatal shooting on Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police have arrested a man for a shooting on Saturday that killed a woman and injured another person.

Little Rock Police tweeted Tuesday that within the last hour, detectives and US Marshals arrested Anthony Thomas, Jr. for the shooting on Saturday on S. Monroe Street.

Recent Homicide Arrests pic.twitter.com/kUN8pCHf0v — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 21, 2020

Little Rock Police also said they have received an arrest warrant for Keith Farr, Jr. in connection to the March 27 homicide on S. Gains Street.

Little Rock Police said in a statement: