Liquor store cashier shot during robbery in Pine Bluff, police searching for suspect

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection to a robbery and shooting at a liquor store.

Pine Bluff police say Tyray Drones, 40, is wanted for aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.

Investigators say Drones entered Liquor Mart on the 3100 block of S. Olive Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Drones shot the clerk in the leg before he left the store with some money.

Drones is about 6’02” and weighs about 220 pounds.

His last known address is in the 6000 block of South Cedar Street in Pine Bluff.

He also goes by the name Tyray Bullard.

He might be driving a teal-colored GMC Yukon.

Drones is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see Drones or know where he may be, call the Detective Division at 870-541-5300, dispatch at 870-541-5300 or you can share a tip on their Facebook page.

