1  of  3
Breaking News
Jacksonville police investigating Tuesday morning homicide
Supreme Court lifts ban on state aid to religious schooling
European Union bars travelers from U.S. citing coronavirus concerns

UPDATE: Man dies in Jacksonville fatal shooting, police say

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville police say a man is dead after a shooting on the 2600 block of Coffelt Road around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information on the fatal shooting, call the Jacksonville Police Department at 501-982-3191 or the Jacksonville Police Department Tip Line at 501-982-4636. You can remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville police are investigating a homicide on Coffelt Road.

According to Jacksonville police, it happened before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories