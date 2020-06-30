UPDATE: Man dies in Jacksonville fatal shooting, police say

UPDATE:
JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville police say a man is dead after a shooting on the 2600 block of Coffelt Road around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
If you have any information on the fatal shooting, call the Jacksonville Police Department at 501-982-3191 or the Jacksonville Police Department Tip Line at 501-982-4636. You can remain anonymous.
ORIGINAL STORY:
JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville police are investigating a homicide on Coffelt Road.
According to Jacksonville police, it happened before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Details are limited at this time.
