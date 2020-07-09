Hot Springs man charged in Hollywood Park homicide in March

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On March 14, at approximately 11:38 p.m., the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Hollywood Park at 411 Hollywood Avenue.

Once officers arrived they found the body of Joshua Severns, 20 who had been shot to death.

On July 9, detectives arrested Payton Mann, 18 of Hot Springs for the murder of Joshua Severns.

Mann has been charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery. He is currently being held in the Garland County Detention Center on a zero bond.