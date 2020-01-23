Update: Homicide victim found shot behind LR liquor store identified

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police have identified the victim and suspect in a shooting on Wednesday.

According to Little Rock police, Cortez Kendrick, 25, drove to the police station and told police his brother was driving a white Nissan Maxima and there was a shooting victim inside the car.

Police say the Nissan never arrived at the police station, and Kendrick believed his brother might have got lost.

Officers drove around the area checked local hospitals to find the vehicle or shooting victim.

A short time later, officers say they found a 2014 Nissan Maxima parked behind the Pic-Pac Liquor Store on the 4400 block of W. 12th Street.

Police say they found a man and John Word, 21, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say Word died at the scene.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store parking lot on the 5300 block of Asher Avenue.

Officers say they found two firearms in plain view inside the Maxima.

Kendrick told detectives he shot Word after Word tried to rob his brother.

Kendrick faces a theft by receiving charge, but homicide-related charges have not been filed at this time pending further investigation.

