Fort Smith house fire leaves five injured

FORT SMITH, Ark.- Five people were injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Fort Smith.

Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to assist the Fort Smith Fire Department in a structure fire call at the 800 block of N. 35th St, according to Fort Smith Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell.

Officers and firefighters discovered multiple victims, including four juveniles and one adult female, inside of a home.

They were all transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Names are being withheld at this time pending family notifications, according to Mitchell.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.